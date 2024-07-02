NFL suspends veteran safety Tashaun Gipson for the first 6 games of the season

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson has been suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the 2024 season. The…

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson has been suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the 2024 season.

The NFL announced Gipson’s suspension Tuesday without specifying a reason.

Gipson, who turns 34 on Aug. 7, is a free agent and remains eligible to sign with a team and participate in all preseason activities, including games. His suspension wouldn’t take effect until teams reduce their rosters to 53 players.

Gipson started 16 games with San Francisco last season.

Gipson has made 165 starts in 173 career regular-season games with the Cleveland Browns (2012-15), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18), Houston Texans (2019), Chicago Bears (2020-21) and 49ers (2022-23). He has 33 career interceptions.

He made the Pro Bowl with Cleveland in 2014.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.