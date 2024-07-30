DJ Moore agrees to 4-year, $110 million contract extension with the Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract extension with $82.6 million guaranteed, his agent told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates a complete pass for a gain against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP/Andrew Harnik)

Drew Rosenhaus said Moore also received a $20 million signing bonus.

The Bears acquired Moore last year in a high-profile trade from the Carolina Panthers, and also received four draft picks in exchange for the top overall selection. Carolina used that pick to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

Chicago had the top pick this year and chose Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams. In Moore, Williams has a weapon who last season led the team with 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.

Moore, a first-round pick out of Maryland, had two years remaining on an extension he signed with Carolina. This deal puts him under contract through 2029 and according to ESPN, Moore is the first receiver in NFL history to have the first 10 years of his career years guaranteed.

The Bears could have one of the NFL’s top wide receiver units, with Keenan Allen and ninth overall draft pick Rome Odunze also on the roster.

