Bears sign receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

June 18, 2024, 1:00 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed veteran receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Carter has 108 receptions for 1,259 yards and six touchdowns over six seasons with Philadelphia (2018), Houston (2018-20), Chicago (2020), Washington (2021), the Los Angeles Chargers (2022) and Las Vegas Raiders (2023). He has averaged 9.8 yards on punt returns, and 22.4 yards with one touchdown on kickoff returns.

Carter could be Chicago’s punt returner, with Dante Pettis and Tyler Scott also options. Trent Taylor signed with San Francisco after averaging 8.2 yards per return for the Bears last season. On kickoff returns, Carter figures to be behind Velus Jones Jr. to start training camp.

