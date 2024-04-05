New York Giants re-sign linebacker Isaiah Simmons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have re-signed linebacker Isaiah Simmons and free agent running back Dante…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have re-signed linebacker Isaiah Simmons and free agent running back Dante Miller.

The Giants announced the moves on Friday, saying both deals are pending physicals.

Simmons was acquired by the Giants from Arizona in a trade before the start of last season. He started 4 of 17 games and had 50 tackles, a sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception that he returned 54 yards for a touchdown in November at Washington.

The eighth overall pick by Arizona in the 2020 draft, Simmons has never missed a game, appearing 67 times in the regular season with 41 starts.

Miller last played in 2022 at the University of South Carolina as a graduate transfer walk-on from Columbia University. He appeared in each of the first six games of the season for the Gamecocks, rushing six times for 38 yards.

Prior to South Carolina, he was an All-Ivy selection at Columbia. From 2018-2021, he rushed for 1,281 yards on 258 carries with six touchdowns, including a career-long run of 83 yards (sixth-longest rush in school history).

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.