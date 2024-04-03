Dolphins bolster offensive line by re-signing veteran Kendall Lamm

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins bolstered their offensive line by re-signing veteran Kendall Lamm on Wednesday. Lamm,…

Lamm, 31, started eight games for Miami last season — seven at left tackle and one at right tackle. He started the first two games of the season as Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead battled injuries.

The Dolphins signed Lamm to their practice squad in November 2022 amid injuries to their offensive line, then signed him to a one-year deal last offseason. He entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent before signing with Houston.

Lamm indicated in a social media post that this season — which will be the 10th of his career — will be his final one in the NFL.

“I’m very, very appreciative of this,” Lamm said. “This will be the last ride for me, so to play in Miami … it’s amazing to me to close this football chapter the right way.”

