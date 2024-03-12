Panthers bolster defense, add Josey Jewell and A’Shawn Robinson, AP sources say

The Carolina Panthers bolstered their defense on Tuesday, agreeing on contracts with defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson and linebacker Josey Jewell,…

The Carolina Panthers bolstered their defense on Tuesday, agreeing on contracts with defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson and linebacker Josey Jewell, two people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deals can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Robinson is getting a three-year deal worth $22.5 million, one of the people said. Jewell is receiving a three-year, $22.75 million deal with $10 million guaranteed, the other person said.

Jewell started 58 games in six seasons in Denver. He had 108 tackles, three sacks and three fumble recoveries last season. Robinson has started 74 games in eight seasons with the Lions, Rams and Giants. He had 62 tackles for New York last season.

