Panthers agree on 2-year deal with linebacker D.J. Wonnum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have filled a major void, agreeing to a two-year contract with outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, according to the player’s agent Deiric Johnson.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The Panthers were in need of a few pass rushers after trading outside linebacker Brian Burns to the New York Giants and losing outside linebackers Frankie Luvu to Washington and Yetur Gross-Matos to San Francisco in free agency.

The 26-year-old Wonnum has spent all four seasons in the league with the Minnesota Vikings, starting half of the 62 games he’s played in, including 14 last season. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Wonnum has 171 tackles and 23 sacks during his career. He had eight sacks last season.

The Panthers are also meeting Thursday with two other premier pass rushers in San Francisco’s Chase Young and Baltimore’s Jadeveon Clowney, but no deals have been reached so far.

