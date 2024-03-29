Live Radio
Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs 3-year extension that includes $22.5M guaranteed, AP source says

The Associated Press

March 29, 2024, 10:19 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun signed a three-year contract extension Friday that includes $22.5 million guaranteed, a person familiar with negotiations said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details were not released publicly. Oluokun’s agent, AJ Vaynerchuk, confirmed the length of the extension on X, formerly Twitter.

The 28-year-old Oluokun was entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed in 2022. He was scheduled to count $21.75 million against the salary cap in 2024. The extension is expected to lower his cap number and create extra space for Jacksonville to sign more free agents and its upcoming draft class.

After leading the NFL in tackles in 2021 and 2022, Oluokun finished fourth last season with 173. He’s the sixth player since 2000 to record at least 150 tackles in three consecutive seasons, topping a list that includes Baltimore’s Roquan Smith, the New York Jets’ C.J. Mosley, San Diego’s Donnie Edwards, Carolina’s Luke Kuechly and Miami’s Zach Thomas.

