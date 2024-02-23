WR Demarcus Robinson has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Rams, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Demarcus Robinson has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million contract to return to…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Demarcus Robinson has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million contract to return to the Los Angeles Rams, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because Robinson has yet to sign the deal.

Initially signed last June as veteran depth, Robinson got almost no offensive playing time for the Rams in the first 11 weeks of the regular season. He eventually became an important target for Matthew Stafford down the stretch while Los Angeles finished 10-7 and earned a playoff berth.

Despite not making his first catch of the season until Nov. 5, Robinson finished with 26 receptions for 371 yards. He also had four touchdowns, scoring in four consecutive games in December.

Robinson spent his first six NFL seasons with Kansas City, winning a Super Bowl ring after the 2019 season. He played for Baltimore in 2022, catching a career-high 48 passes for 458 yards.

Robinson will turn 30 shortly after the start of the upcoming season. He has never missed the playoffs in his eight-year NFL career.

Robinson’s return means the Rams have their top six pass-catchers from last season under contract for 2024, led by Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp and record-setting rookie Puka Nacua, who made the Pro Bowl.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.