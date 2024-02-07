Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona is the 2023 USAA Salute to Service award winner

New England Patriots long snapper and Navy alum Joe Cardona is the USAA 2023 Salute to Service award winner.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona is the USAA 2023 Salute to Service award winner.

Cardona, a lieutenant from the Naval Academy, beat out Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle for the honor.

The award recognizes the “exceptional efforts by members of the NFL family to honor and support the military community.” Cardona will be recognized at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Cardona wore his Navy uniform and two Super Bowl rings while doing interviews on Radio Row on Wednesday.

“This was one the toughest to earn,” Cardona said, pointing to his Naval Academy graduation ring. “The Super Bowl rings were one season. That was four years.”

During his rookie season with the Patriots, Cardona balanced a second full-time job in the Navy serving as a staff officer at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Rhode Island.

He was promoted to lieutenant junior grade, subsequently serving in U.S. Forces Korea, supporting the ongoing effort on the Korean Peninsula. In 2019, Cardona’s dedication culminated in his promotion to the rank of lieutenant. Currently, Cardona oversees the logistical needs of 500 sailors across the Eastern Seaboard as a department head of Maritime Security Squadron 8, headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the NFL Salute to Service Award. I am thankful to the New England Patriots organization for accommodating my military service and I hope to be a model for future players who wish to serve,” Cardona said.

USAA will contribute $25,000 in Cardona’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to Cardona’s military charity of choice.

Former Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was the recipient of the Salute to Service award last year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.