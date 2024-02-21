Bears QB Justin Fields says he wants to stay in Chicago and is tired of the trade talk

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he wants to remain in Chicago and is tired of the trade…

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he wants to remain in Chicago and is tired of the trade talk surrounding him.

Fields made his feelings clear during an episode of the “St. Brown Brothers” podcast that was released on Wednesday. The podcast is hosted by Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“Of course I want to stay,” Fields said. “I can’t see myself playing in another place. But if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans there are great, and the people. It’s a business. I ain’t got no control over it; whatever happens, happens. I think the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Like, just let me know if I’m getting traded, let me know if I’m staying, this and that.”

The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the draft and have to decide if they’ll take a quarterback such as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye or stick with Fields.

Chicago could get a massive haul in return by dealing the top pick. But then again, it’s not often the historically quarterback-challenged Bears have a chance to draft a prospect such as Williams. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, he threw for 72 touchdowns and 10 interceptions the past two seasons at USC after a year at Oklahoma.

Fields, drafted 11th overall in 2021 by the Bears under former general manager Ryan Pace, struggled as a rookie with former coach Matt Nagy. He has not developed as a passer the way the team hoped the past two years under coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles.

During the podcast, Fields also cleared the air about why he recently unfollowed the Bears and the NFL on Instagram. He said he did that simply to get a break from the team and the league and wasn’t sending a message.

“It’s something that I don’t even want to see on my timeline,” Fields said. “I’m about to go on vacation. I don’t want to see no football. ‘Keep, Fields, we want Fields, should they draft Caleb.’ I’m tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over.”

