WR Davis, CB Benford among Bills players ruled out for playoff game vs Chiefs

Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis and cornerback Christian Benford are starters who will be out with knee injuries when the Bills host Kansas City in an AFC divisional playoff game on Sunday night.

Bills coach Sean McDermott also said Friday that backup safety Taylor Rapp (calf) and backup linebacker Baylon Spector (back) won’t play against the Chiefs.

Davis caught 45 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He caught eight passes for 201 yards against the Chiefs in a playoff loss two years ago.

Benford had 54 tackles and two interceptions in the regular season.

Davis and Rapp will miss their second straight games. Spector, who was starting in place of Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), and Benford were hurt during a 31-17 playoff-opening win over Pittsburgh on Monday.

McDermott was not ready to rule out starting LB Terrel Bernard (right ankle) yet. Bernard was hurt on Monday.

McDermott had no update on starting nickelback Taron Johnson, who has been limited in practice this week, but remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being hurt on Sunday.

