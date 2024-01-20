Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 21

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Jan. 21
AUTO RACING
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Maryland
1 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Illinois
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
3 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Utah
ESPN2 — Chattanooga at East Tennessee St.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana St. at Murray St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
CBSSN — Creighton at Villanova
CW — Clemson at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island
FS1 — Providence at Butler
NBC — Iowa at Ohio St.
1 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina
CBSSN — Duquesne at Davidson
PEACOCK — Indiana at Purdue
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
4 p.m.
CBSSN — George Mason at UMass
5 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at LSU
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Toledo at Ball St.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
3 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
GOLF
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Sioux Falls at Maine
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NBC — NFC Divisional Playoff: Tampa Bay at Detroit
6:30 p.m.
CBS — AFC Divisional Playoff: Kansas City at Buffalo
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Sheffield United
11:20 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Strasbourg at Clermont Foot, Round of 32
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Peru vs. Chile, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela
5:55 p.m.
FS1 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna
SPEED SKATING
2 p.m.
CNBC — ISU Championships: Day 2, Salt Lake City (Taped)
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
7 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
