Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Jan. 21 AUTO RACING 1 a.m. (Monday) CNBC — AMA…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 21

AUTO RACING

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Maryland

1 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Illinois

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

3 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Utah

ESPN2 — Chattanooga at East Tennessee St.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana St. at Murray St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

CBSSN — Creighton at Villanova

CW — Clemson at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island

FS1 — Providence at Butler

NBC — Iowa at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina

CBSSN — Duquesne at Davidson

PEACOCK — Indiana at Purdue

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

4 p.m.

CBSSN — George Mason at UMass

5 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at LSU

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Ball St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

GOLF

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Sioux Falls at Maine

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NBC — NFC Divisional Playoff: Tampa Bay at Detroit

6:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Divisional Playoff: Kansas City at Buffalo

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Sheffield United

11:20 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Strasbourg at Clermont Foot, Round of 32

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Peru vs. Chile, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela

5:55 p.m.

FS1 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna

SPEED SKATING

2 p.m.

CNBC — ISU Championships: Day 2, Salt Lake City (Taped)

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

