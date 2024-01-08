Raiders owner Mark Davis has decisions to make on coach and general manager positions

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — With the Raiders’ season over, all eyes turn to owner Mark Davis and whether he will…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — With the Raiders’ season over, all eyes turn to owner Mark Davis and whether he will overhaul the franchise over the next several weeks or keep the key leadership pieces in place.

Interim coach Antonio Pierce made the case for the latter approach, guiding Las Vegas to a 5-4 record after he took over at midseason. The Raiders, who fired coach Josh McDaniels on Oct. 31, went 8-9 overall.

“Everything that Mark asked me to do, I tried to do my best to accomplish that,” Pierce said Monday. “Now we came up short with the playoffs, but I think what you saw was a team that was very competitive each and every week. Total buy-in.”

NFL hiring rules dictate that Davis must conduct a search that includes interviewing at least two external candidates who are minorities and/or women.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could be the hottest name in the NFL hiring market given his success with the Wolverines and previously in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, who he took to three NFC championship games and one Super Bowl. His recent hiring of agent Don Yee only increased speculation of a possible return to the NFL.

Yee also represents Tom Brady, who has applied for an ownership stake with the Raiders and is a part owner of the WNBA two-time champion Las Vegas Aces, also owned by Davis.

Davis’ history is to try to make a splashy hire, and Harbaugh would certainly qualify. But after Pierce revitalized the locker room, he has given the owner plenty to think about.

“I can honestly tell you that I don’t know where I would be right now mentally and physically if AP hadn’t taken over, and that’s no shot at Josh and what he was doing,” tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said. “But for me, it just wasn’t going in the right direction. AP taking over and instilling that confidence in everyone and bring that dog out of everyone in this locker room.”

If the players had a vote, the coaching search would effectively be over, but whether Pierce remains comes down to Davis.

“I’m a Raider until I’m not a Raider anymore, right?” Pierce said. “But I still have it in my blood, so we’re good.”

GM SEARCH GETS UNDERWAY

In addition to deciding what to do with the coaching job, Davis also has a decision to make at general manager. Champ Kelly was named the interim GM when Pierce was promoted.

The Raiders have requested at least four interviews.

One is with 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters, a person with knowledge of the situation said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce it. According to NFL Network, the other initial candidates are Ed Dodds of the Indianapolis Colts, Trey Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals and Terrance Gray of the Buffalo Bills.

Moving on the general manager’s job first indicates Davis would like to get that position settled so the person has a say in who becomes the coach.

The Carolina Panthers announced they have requested to interview Kelly along with seven other executives from various teams.

TALKING QUARTERBACKS

The Raiders will draft 13th, which likely puts them outside the window of being able to select a top quarterback during what’s expected to be a well-stocked draft at that position.

Las Vegas could stick with Aidan O’Connell, who as a rookie completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,218 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had nine TD passes and one interception over his final six starts.

“I like what Aidan has done as far as how he carries himself on and off the field and in this building,” Pierce said.

O’Connell replaced Jimmy Garoppolo after Pierce took over. The Raiders signed Garoppolo last offseason to a three-year, $72.75 million contract, but whether he stays in Las Vegas remains to be seen.

“I’m pretty open,” Garoppolo said. “A lot of things are out of my control. I’ve had situations like that before, so as a player, you’ve got to roll with the punches a little bit. Whatever happens, I think it all happens for a reason. You’ve got to make the best of your situation.”

JACOBS WANTS TO RETURN

Josh Jacobs said he would like to return to Las Vegas — “especially with AP being the coach,” he added — but it’s questionable whether that will happen. After leading the NFL in rushing in 2022, Jacobs got into a contract dispute after the Raiders placed the franchise tag on him. The sides agreed to a one-year deal after training camp.

Jacobs’ production dropped off this season — he went from 1,653 yards to 805 — and missed the final month because of a quadriceps injury. Zamir White rushed for 397 yards in four starts in place of Jacobs.

KEEPING IT CLEAN

The Raiders committed 75 penalties, fewest in the NFL. They twice had games without penalties.

They became the seventh team since 1960 to accomplish that twice in a season and the first since the New England Patriots in 2013.

Pierce acknowledged the lack of penalties went against the Raiders’ historic reputation of being an organization that pushes the boundaries, but said being the best in the league underscored the team’s commitment to detail and discipline.

“I wanted to make sure we hit that goal because that’s huge,” Pierce said.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow in Santa Clara, California, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.