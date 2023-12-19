Drew Lock’s late touchdown pass rallies Seahawks to 20-17 victory over sliding Eagles

SEATTLE (AP) — Amid the flood of emotions that continued long after he walked off the field a winner, Drew…

SEATTLE (AP) — Amid the flood of emotions that continued long after he walked off the field a winner, Drew Lock paused briefly to reflect.

Rare is the chance to have a moment like what the Seattle Seahawks’ backup quarterback experienced on Monday night.

“I think it was just the over-the-top of feeling of you don’t get very many moments, you don’t very many opportunities in this league,” Lock said. “And with every opportunity you get, you need to be as ready as you can be.”

Lock threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left to cap a 92-yard drive, and the Seahawks stunned the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17, ending a four-game skid and getting back into NFC playoff contention.

Seattle (7-7) rallied behind Lock, who moved the team the length of the field for its longest touchdown drive this season and found the Seahawks’ rookie first-round pick for the biggest catch of his young career.

On third-and-10, Smith-Njigba beat James Bradberry off the line and Lock’s throw was perfect to cap an unlikely comeback from an early 10-0 deficit. Lock, who made his second straight start in place of the injured Geno Smith, connected with DK Metcalf three times on the decisive drive, including much-needed chunk plays of 18 and 34 yards.

Seattle moved into a logjam with four teams currently at .500 that are battling for the NFC’s last two playoff spots, while Philadelphia (10-4) lost its third straight and wasted a chance to move a game ahead of Dallas in the NFC East. The defending NFC champion Eagles have already secured a playoff spot.

Philadelphia had one last opportunity, but Julian Love made his second interception of the fourth quarter, picking off Jalen Hurts’ deep pass intended for A.J. Brown and just getting his feet down inbounds.

“I was watching (Brown) that entire play. I was in the post, I saw a double move, I just took off. I saw the ball floating and I must be living right because I got my feet in, thankfully,” Love said.

Love also picked off Hurts in the end zone on a deep shot for Quez Watkins with 8:08 remaining to prevent the Eagles from extending their 17-13 lead.

Lock’s touchdown pass to Smith-Njigba was a play Seattle ran earlier in the game, and Lock knew if he got single coverage again, the throw was headed to the rookie.

“Sure enough, they gave us one-on-one. It was kind of the perfect look,” said Lock, who finished 22 of 33 for 208 yards.

It was the second game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter for Smith-Njigba, who had one against Cleveland. And it looked awfully familiar to a catch he made for Ohio State in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

“Definitely kind of similar. Same kind of corner. I’ve been making catches like that for a long time,” Smith-Njigba said.

Lock was also the lead blocker on Kenneth Walker III’s 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that pulled Seattle even at 10-10. Walker finished with 86 yards rushing.

Hurts, who was questionable to play with an illness, had a difficult night. He had 13 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns, but he was just 17 of 31 passing for 143 yards with the two picks.

Hurts was unable to practice after getting sick on Saturday. He flew separately from his teammates on a private jet to Seattle and it wasn’t clear he would play until the list of inactive players was announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

Hurts didn’t look like he felt great, but for the first three quarters he played well enough. He capped a pair of long scoring drives with touchdown runs of 3 yards and 1 yard. Hurts now has 14 rushing touchdowns, tied with Cam Newton in 2011 for the most by a quarterback in a season.

“I liked the opportunity to to go out there and execute regardless what the circumstances is and I didn’t do a good job with that,” Hurts said. “I didn’t lead good enough. I didn’t do a good enough job in any circumstance.”

STARTING LOCK

Smith remained sidelined by a groin injury, although he was active for the game and warmed up on his own a couple hours before kickoff. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said the decision to start Lock was made about 90 minutes before the game.

Lock didn’t put up big numbers, but he avoided major mistakes and was great on the final drive, when he completed 5 of 10 passes and accounted for all 92 yards.

“It’s a memory you’re never going to lose. He’s going to hold on to this Monday night forever,” Carroll said. “He earned it, he deserved it. He played up to the great moments in the game and came through.”

UP NEXT

Eagles: Host the New York Giants on Christmas Day.

Seahawks: At Tennessee on Sunday.

