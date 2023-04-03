Here are the important 2023 NFL offseason dates fans should know

The upcoming months may be without actual NFL games, but there are still plenty of critical dates on the calendar as teams prepare for the 2022 season in the fall.

The NFL is currently in the thick of its offseason, but there are still plenty of key dates to circle before the 2023 season kicks off on September 7.

Here are important offseason dates to know…

2023 NFL Offseason Key Dates

March 13-15: NFL teams are permitted to begin negotiating with prospective free agents, but no deals can be signed just yet.

March 15: New league year begins at 4 p.m. Free agents are now permitted to sign contracts with clubs.

March 26-29: Annual league meetings in Phoenix

April 3: Teams with new head coaches (Carolina, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis and Arizona) can begin offseason workout programs

April 17: Teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs

April 26-29: 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

May 2: Deadline to exercise fifth-year options on first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Teams can hold three-day rookie camps for draft picks and undrafted free agents

May 22: First day of OTAs for select teams. Clubs are allowed to hold 10 total on-field practices, but no live contact is allowed.

May 22-24: NFL spring league meetings

June 6: Start of mandatory minicamp for select teams. Clubs are allowed to have three mandatory practices.

July 17: Deadline for teams with franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term contract extension. Teams are not allowed to re-engage in negotiations with a franchise player after this date until the conclusion of the 2023 season.

August 3-6: NFL kickoff weekend in Canton, Ohio

September 7: Opening game of the 2023 NFL regular season