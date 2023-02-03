Sports on TV for February 4-5

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, February 4
|AUTO RACING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
|BOWLING
|4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The U.S Open, Match Play, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Iowa St.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech
ESPNEWS — Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana
ESPNU — UCF at Cincinnati
FOX — Michigan St. vs. Rutgers, New York
FS1 — UConn at Georgetown
|12:30 p.m.
USA — Davidson at UMass
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at NC State
CBS — Texas Tech at Baylor
SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
TNT — HBCU Legacy Classic: Morgan St. vs. Delaware St., Newark, N.J.
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Louisville
ESPNU — Tulane at Memphis
FS1 — Butler at Marquette
|2:30 p.m.
FOX — Illinois at Iowa
USA — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Clemson
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina
TNT — HBCU Legacy Classic: Norfolk St. vs. Hampton, Newark, N.J.
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — Murray St. at Indiana St.
ESPN — Purdue at Indiana
ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Alabama at LSU
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
FOX — St. John’s at Xavier
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Wofford at Furman
ESPNEWS — Bradley at N. Iowa
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at UCLA
|7:30 p.m.
FOX — Villanova at Creighton
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.
ESPNEWS — Oklahoma at West Virginia
ESPNU — Dayton at St. Bonaventure
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at West Virginia (Joined in Progress)
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
|9 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Southern Cal
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at San Jose St.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona St.
ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Francisco
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|2:30 p.m.
NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|4 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|2 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: From Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. and Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
CBS — Bellator 290 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader (Heavyweights), Inglewood, Calif.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — LA Lakers at New Orleans
|8:30 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Golden State
|NHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Central vs. Pacific, Sunrise, Fla.
|4 p.m.
ABC — NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Metropolitan vs. Atlantic, Sunrise, Fla.
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland at Wales (Taped)
|2 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland at England (Taped)
|SKIING
|3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
|9:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Wydad AC vs. Al Hilal SFC, Second Round, Rabat, Morocco
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa
|11:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle vs. Al Ahly, Second Round, Tangier, Morocco
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United
|10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:25 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Leicester City
|8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventus
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4 p.m.
NBC — New Balance Indoor: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals
|5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final
|6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final —
|Sunday, February 5
|AHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec
|AUTO RACING
|5 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
|8 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
|1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 5, Houston
|BOWLING
|2 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The U.S Open, Finals, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s
FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall
USA — Fordham at Richmond
|1 p.m.
CBS — Ohio St. at Michigan
|4:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Temple
ESPNU — California at Utah
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Colorado
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Louisville
FOX — South Carolina at UConn
|1 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — LSU at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Texas Tech
FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Maryland
ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Michigan St.
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at New York
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Mexico City at Lakeland
|NFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
ESPN — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
|RODEO
|12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif.
|RUGBY (MEN’S)
|10 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: France at Italy (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey
|TENNIS
|5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Final
|9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Final —
