Live Radio
Home » NFL News » AP source: Houston Texans…

AP source: Houston Texans hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as head coach

The Associated Press

January 31, 2023, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — AP source: Houston Texans hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as head coach.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up