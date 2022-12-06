Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Nomar Mazara on a minor league…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Nomar Mazara on a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Chuckie Robinson and RHP Jared Solomon on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Michael Dogbe and LB Blake Lynch to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Marquez Stevenson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB T.J. Carrie to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed QB Davis Cheek to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman to the active roster from the practice squad and TE Tanner Hudson to the practice squad. Released DT Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived S Anthony Harris.

LOS ANGLES RAMS — Claimed QB Baker Mayfield off waivers from Carolina.

NEW YORK JETS — Released RB Jonathan Ward and WR Tarik Black. Signed WR Diontae Spencer and OL Chris Glaser to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Robert Quinn on injured reserve. Reinstated DE Janarius Robinson to the active roster from injured reserve. Waived S Andre Chachere from the active roster. Released DT Anthony Rush CB Javelin Guidry and WR Kawaan Baker from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Johnson to a one-year contract from the Denver practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Wayne Gallman to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released CB Ryan Smith and OT Dylan Cook from the practice squad. Waived WR Jaelon Darden from the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Fired general manager Jon Robinson and announced that Ryan Cowden, vice president of player personnel, will take the lead for the remainder of the season. Signed CB John Reid to the active roster from the Atlanta practice squad. Signed K Caleb Shudak to the practice squad. Waived FB Tory Carter and OLB Sam Okuayinonu. Released OL Eric Smith and OLB Wyatt Ray from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National League Hockey

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Claimed C Jayson Megna off waivers from Colorado. Reinstated LW Max Comtois to the active roster from injured reserve.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Charles Hudon from Colorado (AHL). Assigned D Andreas Englund and LW Anto Blidh to Colorado (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated LW Alex Iafallo to the active roster from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Eetu Makiniemi and F C.J. Suess from San Jose (AHL). Assigned G Aaron Dell to San Jose. Placed LW Evgeny Svechnikov on waivers.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Christian Wolanin from Abbotsford (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Placed C Dominic Toninato on waivers.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned D Zachary Massicotte to Allen from loan.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled D Robert Calisti, Fs Dominic Franco and Xavier Cormier from Florida (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed Fs Lukas Craggs and Gordie Green to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Reassigned F Kirill Tyutyayev to Toleo (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed LW Brandon Cutler to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Daniel D’Amato from Savannah (ECHL) loan.

HERSHEY BEARS — Released G Justin Kapelmaster from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL). Recalled G Nolan Maier from Reading.

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F James McEwan to a standard player contract (SPC).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Traded D Dalton Gally to Maine.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Dante Sheriff to Tulsa.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned F Gordie Green to Grand Rapids (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Returned G Doug Pippy to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Wilfried Nancy head coach.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired $450,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $300,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union in exchange for M Andrés Perea and will receive an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain contract conditions are met.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Clint Irwin to a two-year contract, with a club option.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Sebastian Hausl head of scouting.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced D Juan Gio Villa from Real Salt Lake Academy was named to the U-15 Mexico National Team.

