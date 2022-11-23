Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. Acquired SS Hoy Park from Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Inmer Lobo.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded OF Hunter Renfroe to Los Angeles Angels for RHPs Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and LHP Adam Seminaris. Agreed to terms with OF Blake Perkins on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Muckenhirn and RHP Denyi Reyes on minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated 1B Juan Yepez.

BASKETBALL

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Saben Lee to a two-way contract. Waived F Michael Foster Jr.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced running game coordinator Sean Kugler has been fired. Signed WR Pharoah Cooper and S JuJu Hughes to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated S Marcus Williams to return to practice from injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted DE Mike Love and WR Tanner Gentry from the practice squad to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Isaiah Prince to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted LB Takkarist McKinely and OT Aviante Collins from the practice squad to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted LB James Houston and C Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed OLB Justin Hollins off waivers from Los Angeles Rams. Waived RB Patrick Taylor.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated LB K’Lavon Chaisson to return to practice from injured reserve. Claimed RB Darrell Henderson off waivers from Los Angeles Rams. Waived G John Miller.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. Reinstated OT Lucas Niang from injured reserve. Placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated CB Nate Hobbs to return to practice from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed QB Case Cookus and C Cole Toner to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Singed DT Justin Zimmer.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated DB Bradley Roby to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed TE J.P. Holtz to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted OL Devery Hamilton, DBs Trenton Thompson and Terrell Burgess and OL Korey Cunningham from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived ILB Austin Calitro and OLB Quincy Roche.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated OT George Fant to return to practice from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Mac McCain III to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Master Teague and WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the practice squad. Released DL Renell Wren from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Designated QB Carson Wentz to return to practice from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reinstated RW Zack Kassian from injured reserve. Acquired F Curtis Douglas from Toronto in exchange for D Conor Timmins.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed G Pyotr Kochetkov to a four-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reinstated D Seth Jones from injured reserve.

COLORADO AVANLANCHE — Recalled C Jayson Megna and LW Oskar Olausson from Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Claimed G Magnus Hellberg off waivers from Seattle.

MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired F Ryan Reaves from New York Rangers in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned C Zach Sanford to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Tyler Wotherspoon from Utica (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned D Tyler Tucker to Springfield (AHL). Reinstated D Robert Bortuzzo from injured reserve.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned LW Pavel Gogolev from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reinstated RW T.J. Oshie from injured reserve.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned F Logan Lambdin to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Loaned D Jake McLaughlin to Kansas City (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Michael Kim from South Carolina (ECHL). Signed RW Kevin O’Neil to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

IOWA WILD — Returned D Brenden Miller to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled C Ryan Francis from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled G Beck Warm from Cincinnati (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Luke Cavallin to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled D Clay Hanus from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Nick Rivera from reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Added G Doug Melvin as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Activated D Colton Saucerman from reserve. Placed F Nicholad Blachman on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Kristian Stead.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Leif Mattson.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Bobby Russell and F Austin Eastman from reserve. Placed Fs Ben Freeman and Chase Zieky on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Matt Watson from reserve. Placed F Chris Van Os-Shaw on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Tim Theocharidis from reserve. Placed D Victor Hadfield on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Placed Ds Josh Victor and Anthony Florentino on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Added G Brady Devries as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Chris Martenet from reserve. Placed F Jack Badini on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Claimed D Darick Louis-Jean off waivers from Savannah. Acquired F Griffin Lunn from Wheeling. Placed D Nick Schaus on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Mathieu Foget. Activated F Brendan van Riemsdyk from injured reserve. Placed Fs Karl El-Mir and Chris Ordoobadi on reserve. Placed Fs Brayden Guy and Andrew Sturtz on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Garrett Klota from injured reserve. Placed F Colton Leiter on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Signed G Brody Claeys.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Clay Hanus from injured reserve. Activated G Tommy Napier and D Dilan Peters from reserve. Placed G Taylor Gauthier and D Jack Van Boikel on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Barret Kirwin from reserve. Placed D Bray Crowder on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed G Tyler Miller to a two-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Mauricio Pereyra to a two-year contract using targeted allocation money (TAM).

