Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Dixon Machado on a minor league…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Dixon Machado on a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Allan Cerda and RHP Daniel Duarte on minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations David Dumbrowski on a contract extension thought 2027.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Martinez on a three-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Johnnuelle Ponce.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Mark Tindall.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Justin Showalter to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived RB Jonathan Ward from injured reserve. Released OL Jean Delance and DL Michael Dogbe from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted OL Ryan Neuzil from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB John Reid to the practice squad. Released S Devon Key from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived OT Isaiah prince.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Greg Mancz. Placed C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. Signed S Bubba Bolden and T Will Holden to the practice squad. Released C Jordan Meredith from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Dakota Allen from Cleveland’s practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Khalid Kareem from Cincinnati’s practice squad. Waived S Trevor Denbow.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted K Cameron Dicker from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed K Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived RB Darrell Henderson Jr. and LB Justin Hollins. Released TE Kendall Blanton from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OT Conor McDermott from New York Jets practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated LB Jon Rhattigan to return to practice from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated K Caleb Shudak to return to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Riley Sheahan to Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Loaned LW Matej Blumel to Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz and D Kevin Bahl to Utica (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Ds Victor Mete and Mac Hollowell from Toronto (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed LW Matthew Boucher to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Named Garth Lagerway president and chief executive officer.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 9th pick in Stage 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft from the New England Revolution in exchange for the first pick in Stage 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Felipe Martins to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

BINGHAMTON — Named Eugene Marshall Jr. director of athletics.

EDGEWOOD — Named Courtney Novak head women’s lacrosse coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.