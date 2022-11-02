WAR IN UKRAINE: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia | Russia rejoins deal on grain exports | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military
Home » NFL News » Falcons' Patterson returns to…

Falcons’ Patterson returns to practice after missing 4 games

The Associated Press

November 2, 2022, 1:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday after missing four games following knee surgery.

The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before joining the active roster.

If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patterson’s return to practice came nine days after he posted a video on his Twitter account of him running with a weight. He posted the message “1 step closer!!!!” with the video.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has indicated he expects Patterson to return early in his window of eligibility following what Smith described as a minor procedure.

Patterson opened the season as Atlanta’s starter and ran for 340 yards and three touchdowns in four games before landing on injured reserve. He ran for 120 yards in Atlanta’s opening loss to New Orleans and had 141 yards two weeks later in a win over Seattle.

Rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley have shared the lead role the past four weeks.

The Falcons remained committed to their run-first philosophy even after Patterson’s injury. They rank second in the NFL with 268 carries, behind the Chicago Bears’ 285. Atlanta ranks fifth with 1,265 rushing yards.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

50,000 companies on hold because of GSA’s UEI validation problems

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

Even Anthony Fauci will have to get his retirement papers through the creaky OPM machinery

Pentagon plans new initiatives to tackle long-term sustainment costs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up