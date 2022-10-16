RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Steelers QB Pickett leaves with a possible concussion

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 3:38 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay in the third quarter after entering the league’s concussion protocol.

Pickett’s head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing a pass. Pickett lay on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several seconds before getting up on his own.

Officials motioned for Pittsburgh’s training staff to tend to Pickett, who then sat back down briefly before making his way off the field. He was evaluated on the sideline then taken to the locker room with the Steelers leading 13-12.

The team ruled Pickett out for the rest of the game early in the fourth quarter.

Mitch Trubisky, who lost his starting job to Pickett at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2, replaced Pickett.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and his first career touchdown pass, a 6-yard flip to running back Najee Harris in the first quarter.

