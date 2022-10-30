NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday CHICAGO BEARS at DALLAS COWBOYS — CHICAGO: RT Larry…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CHICAGO BEARS at DALLAS COWBOYS — CHICAGO: RT Larry Borom, CB Lamar Jackson, TE Jake Tonges, WR Isaiah Coulter. DALLAS: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Noah Brown, DE Sam Williams, S Malike Hooker, DT Trysten Hill, LB Jabril Cox.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at DETROIT LIONS — MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, S Eric Rowe, WR River Cracraft. DETROIT: S DeShon Elliott, DE Charles Harris, CB Mike Hughes, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Michael Brockers.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.