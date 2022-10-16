RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Home » NFL News » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 2:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — ARIZONA: K Matt Prater, QB Trace McSorley, C Rodney Hudson, CB Trayvon Mullen, RB James Conner, RB Darrel Williams, OL Lecitus Smith. SEATTLE: CB Artie Burns, WR Penny Hart, G Gabe Jackson, DT Al Woods, S Teez Tabor.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CAROLINA: QB Baker Mayfield, CB Jaycee Horn, WR Laviska Shenault, LB Frankie Luvu, DL Daviyon Nixon, OL Cade Mays, DE Amare Barno. LOS ANGELES: RB Cam Akers, QB John Wolford, CB Cobie Durant, DB Shaun Jolly, C Brian Allen, WR Lance McCutcheon.

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up