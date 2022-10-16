NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — ARIZONA: K Matt…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — ARIZONA: K Matt Prater, QB Trace McSorley, C Rodney Hudson, CB Trayvon Mullen, RB James Conner, RB Darrel Williams, OL Lecitus Smith. SEATTLE: CB Artie Burns, WR Penny Hart, G Gabe Jackson, DT Al Woods, S Teez Tabor.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CAROLINA: QB Baker Mayfield, CB Jaycee Horn, WR Laviska Shenault, LB Frankie Luvu, DL Daviyon Nixon, OL Cade Mays, DE Amare Barno. LOS ANGELES: RB Cam Akers, QB John Wolford, CB Cobie Durant, DB Shaun Jolly, C Brian Allen, WR Lance McCutcheon.

