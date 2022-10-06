NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Thursday INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Julian…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Julian Blackmon, QB Sam Ehlinger, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Taylor, OT Luke Tenuta. DENVER: S P.J. Locke, WR Jalen Virgil, CB Darius Phillips, RB Latavius Murray, OLB Jonathon Cooper, G/C Quinn Meinerz, OLB Aaron Patrick.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.