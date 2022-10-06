NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Thursday INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Julian…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Julian Blackmon, QB Sam Ehlinger, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Taylor, OT Luke Tenuta. DENVER: LB Jonathon Cooper, S P.J. Locke, G Quinn Meinerz, RB Latavius Murray, LB Aaron Patrick, CB Darius Phillips, WR Jalen Virgil.

