NFL News

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 6:56 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, T Darian Kinnard, DE Benton Whitley, DE Joshua Kaindoh. TAMPA BAY: DT Akiem Hicks, CB Zyon McCollum, WR Scotty Miller, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Kyle Rudolph, QB Kyle Trask.

