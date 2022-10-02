NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — KANSAS…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, T Darian Kinnard, DE Benton Whitley, DE Joshua Kaindoh. TAMPA BAY: DT Akiem Hicks, CB Zyon McCollum, WR Scotty Miller, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Kyle Rudolph, QB Kyle Trask.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.