NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 6:51 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — CINCINNATI: WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Stanley Morgan, CB Eli Apple, HB Trayveon Williams, DT Josh Tupou, OT D’Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman. CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, CB Denzel Ward, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, T Chris Hubbard, G Wyatt Teller, TE David Njoku, DT Perrion Winfrey.

