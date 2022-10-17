Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Jorge Moncada from minor league pitching coordinator to major…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Jorge Moncada from minor league pitching coordinator to major league bullpen coach.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Jomar Reyes.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Named Chad Rhoades field manager.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Adan Fernandez.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF/OF Jackson Valera to New Jersey in exchange for RHPs Angelo Baez and Thomas Bruss, OF Todd Isaaacs and C Zak Whalin.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Matt Valin to a contract extension.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Sent OF/1B Connor Panas to Lincoln (AA) to complete a previous trade.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF Cole Brannen to Florence.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G Kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Devon Kennard to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.

DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated S Justin Simmons from injured reserve. Reinstated CB Michael Ojemudia and TE Greg Dulcich from injured reserve. Promoted S Anthony Harris and LS Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Vyncint Smith, TE Jalen Wydermyer to the practice squad. Released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Nate Hobbs on injured reserve. Signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to the practice squad. Released CB Bryce Cosby from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted WR Michael Bandy and OT Foster Sarell from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released RB ZaQuandre White from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived S Myles Dorn. Reinstated WR Blake Proehl from the physically unable to perform (PUP)list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Kawaan Baker on waivers.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted OT Mike Remmers from the practice squad to the active roster. Released OL Connor McDermott.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR C.J. Board to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad. Signed S Josh Thompson from the Jacksonville practice squad. Placed OLB Ola Adeniyi on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Matej Pekar to Rochester (AHL). Waived LW Anders Bjork.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned Ds Simon Lavigne, Rhett Rhinehart and G Daniil Checkelev to Rapid City (ECHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Tyce Thompson form injured reserve and assigned him to Utica (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Louis Belpedio and C Zack MacEwen from Ontario (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Billy Constantinou to Wichita (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Nick Perbix from Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOSTFORD CANUCKS — Assigned D Dylan MacPherson to Wichita (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned G Trent Miner to Utah (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned G Olof Lindblom to Jacksonville (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Alex Kile from Maine (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned F Joseph Nardi to Toledo (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Jacob Wilson from Maine (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Mitch Hoelscher to Indy (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Assigned F Xavier Parent to Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released Fs Brady Fleurent, R.J. Murphy, Carlos Fornaris, Ian Mackey and Dino Balsama and D Sacha Roy.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released Ds Samuel Hunter and Kyler Matthews and Fs Maurizio Colella and Peyton Francis.

FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Released D Bray Crowder.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released Fs David Thompson and Logan Barlage.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released G Peter Thome.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Griff Jeszeka.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released Fs Tommy Stang and Danny Vanderwiel and D Pavel Vorobei. Signed F Ben Hawerchuk. Traded D Bo hanson to Iowa.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released F Bair Gendunov.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released Fs Austin Alger and James McEwan.

MAINE MARINERS — Released F Zacharie Cloutier.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released Fs Branden Makara and Leif Mattson and D Jay Powell.

READING ROYALS — Released Fs Aaron Ryback and Eric MacAdams.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Riley Morris.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released Gs Tristan Cote-Cazenave and Mario Culina, F/D Alex Koopmeiners, Fs Aaron Aragon, Nick Fea and Eetu Selanne and Ds Drayson Pears, Zach Wilkie and Roy Kanda.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed G Luis Zamudio from Loudoun United (USL Championship).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Exercised their 2023 contract options on F Diego Gutierrez and Ds Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed F/D Taylor Smith to a three-year contract.

