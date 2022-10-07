RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » NFL News » Falcons' Pitts ruled out…

Falcons’ Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury.

Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta’s first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday.

Pitts is the second prominent member of the Falcons’ offense to be ruled out. Leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve on Monday. Patterson had what coach Arthur Smith described as a minor knee procedure and will miss at least four games.

Rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley are expected to be Atlanta’s top running backs against the Buccaneers.

Pitts had 68 catches for 1,026 yards as a rookie in 2021, setting a team record for yards receiving as a tight end.

Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser and converted quarterback Feleipe Franks are Atlanta’s options at tight end.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up