Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day IL and RHP Kerry Carpenter on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo (IL) and activated him. Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Clarke from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jose Cuas to Omaha (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Chris Banjo to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Released OT Roy Mbaeteka from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived D Brad Hunt and LW Sampo Ranta. Waived and reassigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Zachary L’Heureux to Halifax (QMJHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Rasmus Sandin to a two-year contract.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.