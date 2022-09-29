IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » NFL News » Thursday's Transactions

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 2:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day IL and RHP Kerry Carpenter on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo (IL) and activated him. Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Clarke from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jose Cuas to Omaha (IL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Chris Banjo to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Released OT Roy Mbaeteka from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived D Brad Hunt and LW Sampo Ranta. Waived and reassigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Zachary L’Heureux to Halifax (QMJHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Rasmus Sandin to a two-year contract.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up