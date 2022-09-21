RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » NFL News » Rams TE Hopkins suspended…

Rams TE Hopkins suspended 3 games under NFL’s drug policy

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 7:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams reserve tight end Brycen Hopkins was suspended three games without pay Wednesday for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Hopkins will be eligible to return when the Rams (1-1) host the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16.

A fourth-round draft pick from Purdue in 2020, Hopkins has one reception for nine yards in 12 career regular-season games. He caught all four passes thrown his way for 47 yards in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February, stepping up after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured his knee.

The suspension of Hopkins leaves the Rams with one tight end currently on their active roster in seventh-year pro Tyler Higbee. Los Angeles also has Jared Pinkney and Roger Carter Jr. on its practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

House heightens calls to change feds' Social Security benefits, workplace safety plans

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

National Guard recruitment challenges grow over refusals to comply with COVID vaccine mandate

CIA aims to decrease median hiring time ‘by orders of magnitude’ by December

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up