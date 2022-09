NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Monday DENVER BRONCOS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — DENVER: INACTIVE: WR…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

DENVER BRONCOS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — DENVER: INACTIVE: WR Jalen Virgil, S Delarrin Turner-Yell, LB Josey Jewell, OL Billy Turner, DL Eyioma Uwazurike. SEATTLE: INACTIVE: RB Ken Walker III, CB Artie Burns, CB Isaiah Dunn, G Damien Lewis, LS Tyler Ott, DT Myles Adams.

