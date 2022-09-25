NFL Inactive Report

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 7:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at DENVER BRONCOS — SAN FRANCISCO: DL Arik Armstead, OL Daniel Brunskill, RB Ty Davis-Price, TE Tyler Kroft, DL Kemoko Turay, OL Nick Zakelj. DENVER: CB Darius Phillips, OLB Jonathon Cooper, WR Tyrie Cleveland, OL Billy Turner, S Delarrin Turner-Yell, WR Jalen Virgil, DL Eyloma Uwazurike.

