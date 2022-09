NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Monday TENNESSEE TITANS at BUFFALO BILLS — TENNESSEE: RB Dontrell…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

TENNESSEE TITANS at BUFFALO BILLS — TENNESSEE: RB Dontrell Hilliard, OL Jamarco Jones, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Julius Chestnut, LB Derrek Tuszka. BUFFALO: DT Ed Oliver, WR Gabe Davis, DT Time Settle, CB Cam Lewis, LB Baylon Spector, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Tommy Doyle.

