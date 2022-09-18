NFL Inactive Report

Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 11:52 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — CAROLINA: WR Laviska Shenault Jr, LB Brandon Smith, G Cade Mays, DT Phil Hoskins, DE Amare Barno. NEW YORK GIANTS: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, WR WanDale Robinson, S Jason Pinnock, CB Aaron Robinson, CB Nick McCloud, OLB Azeez Ojulari, T Tyre Phillips.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — INDIANAPOLIS: QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallas Flowers, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leanard, WR Michael Pittman, WR Alec Pierce, OT Luke Tenuita. JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, S Daniel Thomas, RB Snoop Conner, CB Montaric Brown, OLB De’Shaan Dixon.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skyler Thompson, LB Channing Tindall, TE Cethan Carter, TE Hunter Long. BALTIMORE: WR James Proche, CB Brandon Stephens, RB J.K. Dobbins, T Ronnie Stanley, TE Nick Boyle, DT Travis Jones.

NEW YORK JETS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB D’Ernest Johnson, S Richard LeCounte III, T Chris Hubbard, T Jack Conklin, DT Perrion Winfrey . NEW YORK JETS: TE Lawrence Cager, CB Bryce Hall, DE Bryce Huff, OT Conor McDermott, WR Denzel Mims, TE C.J. Uzomah, QB Zach Wilson.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DETROIT LIONS — WASHINGTON: QB Sam Howell, S Kam Curl, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, G Wes Schweitzer, G Chris Paul, DT Benning Potoa’e, TE Cole Turner. DETROIT: DL Austin Bryant, CB Amani Oruwariye, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, DL Demetrius Taylor, G Jonah Jackson, C Frank Ragnow, TE James Mitchell.

