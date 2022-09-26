RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Protests after Putin's call-up | Russian military recruiter shot | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality'
Buccaneers, NFL discuss contingency plans for Hurricane Ian

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 5:41 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL on Monday were discussing contingency plans for practice, as well as the possible relocation of next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the event Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later (Monday) about what we’re going to do,” coach Todd Bowles said.

Tuesday is a regular day off for players. The team reconvenes Wednesday for the start of preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Bowles said one of the things under discussion was the prospect of practicing in another city if the storm makes landfall near the Tampa Bay area.

Asked if there was talk of Sunday night’s game being moved, too, Bowles responded: “Possibly, if it gets to that.”

Meanwhile, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday vs. Nashville.

