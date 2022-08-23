RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | Ukraine faces painful aftermath | Moscow seeks 'sense of normal' | Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Home » NFL News » Panthers rookie QB Corral's…

Panthers rookie QB Corral’s season over after foot injury

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 4:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed rookie quarterback Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve after he tore ligaments in his left foot in Friday night’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots.

NFL teams are allowed to bring back up to eight players from injured reserve this year once the season starts after they miss a minimum of four weeks.

However, according to the Panthers, Corral’s injury would have made a comeback this season unlikely and they decided to shelve him for the season.

Baker Mayfield will be Carolina’s starting quarterback with Sam Darnold serving as the backup. It’s unclear if the Panthers will keep more than two quarterbacks.

Corral is still deciding whether or not to have surgery on the torn Lisfranc ligament.

The Panthers traded up to get Corral in the third round of the NFL draft. This was expected to be a developmental year for the Mississippi product, but now Corral will have to learn by watching other quarterbacks.

The Panthers also placed cornerback Duke Dawson (groin) on IR and waived tight end Jared Scott to get their roster down to 80 players.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

The suspension, debarment process could be improved, but not by DoJ taking the lead

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up