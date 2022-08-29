Michel, Sanu highlight wave of Dolphins roster cuts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Miami Dolphins cut Monday.

Miami has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut its roster to 53 players.

Also Monday, the Dolphins signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Michel signed with the team in May after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year, but he came to a Dolphins team with a deep backfield. Miami signed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert during the offseason and still has Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the roster.

The Dolphins signed Sanu ahead of training camp, but he joined a deep receiver room that added Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. in the offseason.

“You’ve seen multiple playmakers, really from top to bottom, in both groups,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of the difficulty of making roster cuts, specifically at receiver and running back. “That’s what’s super rare is you have at your final 53 decision time, every player in the position group has been on the field making plays. So that does not make it easy.”

The Dolphins also announced the release of offensive lineman Adam Pankey and defensive back Quincy Wilson. Miami waived offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr., running back Gerrid Doaks, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, defensive tackle Niles Scott and running back ZaQuandre White.

Linebacker Calvin Munson was placed on injured reserve, and the team waived/injured linebacker Darius Hodge and defensive back D’Angelo Ross.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.