Drew Lock returns to practice for Seahawks after COVID case

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Drew Lock returned to practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Drew Lock returned to practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 this past week and missing the team’s second preseason game.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lock reacted well to being back out on the field and had a normal amount of work. Carroll remained noncommittal to what that means for Seattle’s preseason finale next Friday at Dallas and whether Lock would get a chance to be the starter.

“The plan has been adjusted. I’ll talk to you more about it later in the week,” Carroll said.

Lock is in competition with Geno Smith to be Seattle’s starting quarterback following the trade of Russell Wilson to Denver in the offseason.

Lock was set to start the second preseason game last Thursday against Chicago. He took all the first-team reps in practice last Tuesday, but told the team at the end of practice he wasn’t feeling well. He was given COVID-19 test which came back positive.

Carroll said after Seattle’s game on Thursday that Lock was “really sick,” but he was cleared to return to practice on Sunday with the plan that he will get a significant amount of play time against the Cowboys.

“I still need to see him play, to see him fit in with our guys and all that,” Carroll said. “He’s done really well up until now.”

Carroll also said the ankle sprain suffered by offensive lineman Damien Lewis on Thursday is more of a “basketball” sprain and not a high-ankle sprain. Carroll said Lewis isn’t immediately popping back but it’s not as severe as it first seemed when he was taken off the field on a cart.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.