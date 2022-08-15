WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Browns star CB Ward returns from foot injury, practicing

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 2:04 PM

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ secondary got back a primary piece.

Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday and will practice for the first time since Cleveland’s training camp opened. He had been sidelined with a sprained left foot.

Ward was hurt during Cleveland’s final practice of minicamp in June and has been restricted to working on the side with trainers in camp.

“It’s great,” coach Kevin Stefanski said of Ward’s return. “He’s been working very hard inside and out here, so ready to get back on the field, and obviously we’re excited about getting him back out here.”

As Ward was welcomed back, the Browns remain without All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who was excused from his second straight practice. Stefanski did not give a reason for Garrett’s absence and said he didn’t know when he’d return.

The 25-year-old Ward signed a five-year, $105 million contract extension in April, a deal that at the time made him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2018, Ward had three interceptions last season, including one against Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow that he returned 99 yards for a touchdown to set the tone in the Browns’ 41-16 win.

Cleveland’s defensive backfield has been undermanned lately. Not only was Ward out, but starting cornerback Greg Newsome II is dealing with a hamstring injury sustained last week. Stefanski doesn’t expect Newsome to be sidelined long.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

