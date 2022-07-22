WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Willis lone Titans’ draft pick unsigned with McCreary’s deal

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 5:14 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have only one draft pick still unsigned after agreeing to terms Friday with cornerback Roger McCreary.

The Titans report for training camp Tuesday with quarterback Malik Willis unsigned. He was their second selection in the third round at No. 86 overall out of Liberty.

McCreary, who is from Mobile, Alabama, was the 35th pick overall and went in the second round. He played in 43 games in four seasons at Auburn, where he had 135 career tackles, five interceptions, a sack and 10 tackles for loss. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback was a coaches’ pick for the All-Southeastern Conference team.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

