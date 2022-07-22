Willis lone Titans’ draft pick unsigned with McCreary’s deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have only one draft pick still unsigned after agreeing to terms Friday with…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have only one draft pick still unsigned after agreeing to terms Friday with cornerback Roger McCreary.

The Titans report for training camp Tuesday with quarterback Malik Willis unsigned. He was their second selection in the third round at No. 86 overall out of Liberty.

McCreary, who is from Mobile, Alabama, was the 35th pick overall and went in the second round. He played in 43 games in four seasons at Auburn, where he had 135 career tackles, five interceptions, a sack and 10 tackles for loss. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback was a coaches’ pick for the All-Southeastern Conference team.

