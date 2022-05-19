RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Titans agree to deal with third-round pick Petit-Frere

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 6:18 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere on Thursday.

Petit-Frere, an offensive tackle, played 35 games, including 20 starts for Ohio State.

He started 12 games at left tackle in 2021 and seven games at right tackle in 2020 for the Buckeyes. Ohio State had the No. 1 ranked offense — total yards and scoring — in 2021.

The Titans have agreed to terms with six of their nine picks from the draft.

The Titans have already signed receiver Treylon Burks (first round), running back Hassan Haskins (fourth round), receiver Kyle Philips (fifth round), defensive back Theo Jackson (sixth round) and linebacker Chance Campbell (sixth round) to deals.

Cornerback Roger McCreary (second round), quarterback Malik Willis (third round) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (fourth round) remain unsigned.

