Kelly steps down as CEO of Tepper Sports and Entertainment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Kelly has stepped down chief executive office of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, just three months…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Kelly has stepped down chief executive office of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, just three months after being promoted to the role.

Kelly helped with the successful launch of Charlotte FC Major League Soccer club as team president before taking on the role of CEO in February, overseeing soccer and the NFL’s Carolina Panthers as part of a major front office shakeup.

“Nick played an integral role in laying the groundwork for Charlotte FC’s inaugural season, and was a key contributor to Tepper Sports & Entertainment,” Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a release on Wednesday. “We appreciate his efforts and wish him and his family the best as they move forward.”

The organization said it will evaluate how best to move forward with filling the role.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.