RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » NFL News » Jaguars C Luke Fortner…

Jaguars C Luke Fortner signs 4-year, $5.5M rookie contract

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 1:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars center Luke Fortner signed a four-year contract worth $5.5 million Thursday, becoming the last of the team’s seven draft picks to sign.

Fortner was a third-round selection, No. 65 overall, in the draft. The former Kentucky standout could be a plug-and-play starter for the Jaguars, who lost veteran center Brandon Linder to retirement last month.

Jacksonville has had essentially just two guys man the position for the better part of the past two decades. Brad Meester was the team’s starting center beginning in 2003, and Linder replaced him in 2014. Linder called it quits after eight injury-filled seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 307-pound Fortner, who turned 24 two weeks ago, started all 13 games at center last year for the Wildcats. He previously started 23 games at guard. He has master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and business.

He’s the latest part of the team’s offensive line makeover. The Jags re-signed left tackle Cam Robinson to a three-year, $54 million contract, brought in five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff on a three-year, $49.5 million deal, brought back reserves Tyler Shatley and Will Richardson and drafted Fortner.

They also let starting guards A.J. Cann and Andrew Norwell walk before Linder retired.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

Army starting probe into new military housing issue reports, lawmakers want answers from other services

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up