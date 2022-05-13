RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Indianapolis signs 4 draft picks, add 22 undrafted rookies

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 12:24 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts signed four players from this year’s draft class Friday and added 22 undrafted rookies to the roster for this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, tight end Drew Ogletree, defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and defensive back Rodney Thomas II, the last four of Indy’s eight selections from draft weekend, all signed Friday. Each receives a three-year contract.

The most notable signing of the undrafted rookies is former Notre Dame and Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan. Indy has had an undrafted rookie make its active roster for the season opener a league-high 23 consecutive years.

