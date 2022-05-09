RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Home » NFL News » Colts owner to auction…

Colts owner to auction guitar to help mental health push

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spent years putting together his expansive guitar collection.

On Monday, he announced one of his prized possessions — the Fender Mustang electric guitar used by the late Kurt Cobain — will be auctioned off to help support the team’s Kicking The Stigma mental health awareness campaign.

Bidding will take place May 20-22 at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City’s Times Square and a portion of the proceeds will go to Irsay’s initiative.

During the announcement, Irsay, and his daughter, Kalen Jackson, said Cobain’s family supported the move and would put other items from Cobain on the auction block during that weekend.

But Irsay, who owns dozens of musical instruments including a drum set from The Beatles and the original manuscript of Jack Kerouac’s “On The Road” has no intention of losing Cobain’s guitar with an opening bid of $2 million.

Cobain used the guitar in Nirvana’s iconic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video.

The Irsays have committed $16 million to the team’s mental health initiative and Irsay said he has been speaking with director Peter Berg about filming a new public service announcement. Berg directed Hollywood hits such as “Friday Night Lights,” “Lone Survivor” and “Patriots Day.”

Cobain died in April 1994 from what was ruled to be a suicide.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up