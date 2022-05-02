RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Home » NFL News » Bengals re-sign punter Kevin…

Bengals re-sign punter Kevin Huber for 14th season

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals on Monday re-signed their longest-tenured player, punter Kevin Huber, to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

He finished 2021 with 207 career regular-season games played as a Bengal, tied with cornerback Ken Riley for most in team history.

Huber, a Cincinnati native, is the franchise leader in most punting categories, including punts (980), punting yards (44,426), gross average (45.33), net average (40.27) and inside-20 punts (337).

He also shares the franchise record for longest punt (75) and has been the holder on place kicks for his entire career.

Huber is expected to compete with Drue Chrisman for the starting job in 2022.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

April's TSP performance goes down almost across the board

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up