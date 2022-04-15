USFL Football League

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA Stars 0 0 0 .000…

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA Stars 0 0 0 .000 000 000 Panthers 0 0 0 .000 000 000 Generals 0 0 0 .000 000 000 Maulers 0 0 0 .000 000 000 South W L T Pct PF PA Stallions 0 0 0 .000 000 000 Gamblers 0 0 0 .000 000 000 Breakers 0 0 0 .000 000 000 Bandits 0 0 0 .000 000 000

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Generals at Stallions, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gamblers at Panthers, noon

Stars at Breakers, 4 p.m.

Bandits at Maulers, 8 p.m.

