USFL Football League

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 3:20 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Stars 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Panthers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Generals 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Maulers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Stallions 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Gamblers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Breakers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Bandits 0 0 0 .000 000 000

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Generals at Stallions, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gamblers at Panthers, noon

Stars at Breakers, 4 p.m.

Bandits at Maulers, 8 p.m.

